Mitsero murders: Police chief orders second probe into handling of missing persons

Police chief Zacharias Chrysostomou on Thursday ordered a second administrative inquiry to probe how police investigated the reported disappearance of a mother and her eight year daughter on September 30, 2016 and of a woman on December 13, 2017.

A suspected serial killer has told police he killed all three, put their bodies in suitcases and threw them at Kokkini Limni in Mitsero. One body has been recovered so far and a search is underway for the other two at that location.

The suspect, a 35 year old Greek Cypriot army officer, has reportedly confessed to killing five women and two children.

An administrative inquiry is already underway on how police handled the disappearance of Marry Rose Tubierco — whose body was discovered in an abandoned mine shaft at Mitsero on April 14, and of her six year old daughter Sierra whose body, the suspect says he threw in a lake at Xyliatou. Authorities are still looking for her body.

Speaking to the press, police spokesman Andreas Angelides said the committee would look at whether there was dereliction of duty in investigating the cases of the disappeared women and children.

He said the findings will be completed next week and sent to the attorney general to decide on the next steps.

Police have come under fire over their failure to properly look for the women and children. They note that the victims had left their personal belongings and money at home, and never informed anyone they planned to leave.

Friends who contacted police regarding their search for the missing women were told that they had probably crossed the Green Line.

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou resigned over the case on Thursday even though he said he had no personal responsibility for or involvement in police investigations.

He has also said he will ask for the Independent Police Complaints Commission to investigate as there appear to be failings in the search for the seven.

He also said it was unfair to blame the government or the minister as he does not and should not get involved in police investigations.

Read more