Mitsero murders: Israeli experts at Kokkini Limni, Memi lake to boost search efforts

Two Israeli experts arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday to boost the search for the bodies of two victims of a self-confessed serial killer at Kokkini Limni near Mitsero and at Memi lake near Xyliatou.

The two experts visited both lakes on Wednesday to evaluate the situation while expert Israel divers are reported to be on standby to travel to Cyprus.

Authorities have been looking for the bodies of a 30 year old woman and a six year old girl for weeks using sonar equipment, robotic cameras and divers, but their efforts have been hampered by low visibility, mud and the difficult morphology of the lakes.

On Tuesday, Nicosia district court renewed the remand of the 35 year old Greek Cypriot army officer who has confessed to killing five women and two children for another eight days. They are expected to file charges before the remand expires next week. The court heard yesterday that the suspect — who goes by the name of Orestes online — had shown investigators where he obtained the rope which he used on the victims.

Five bodies — of four women and one child — have been recovered from three separate locations but the search for the other two victims continues.

The Israeli experts were briefed by fire services chief Markos Trangolas who is coordinating the search. The Israeli team is expected to boost the search with divers and a specialised robotic camera.

Philenews said that after a two hour and 40 minute operation, divers on Wednesday brought to the surface an object from Kokkini Limni, but that this had no connection to the murders under investigation. By Friday, rescue parties are expected to also use special equipment to sweep the bed of Kokkini Limni, it added.

