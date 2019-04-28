Menu
Mitsero murders: ‘How many did he kill?’ foreign media ask

April 28, 2019 at 11:55am
The arrest of a Greek Cypriot army officer for the murder of five women and two children has stunned Cyprus and sparked keen interest in the international media.

The 35 year old has reportedly confessed to seven murders in a killing spree unprecedented for Cyprus.

Police have so far recovered three bodies and a search is underway at two locations — at Kokkini Limni in Mitsero and a lake in Xyliatou for four more.

British experts are due in Cyprus tomorrow to assist the investigations.

Here are some headlines:

The Times:

The Daily Mail:

The New York Times:

 

The Sun:

Deutsche Welle

 

