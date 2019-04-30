Mitsero murders: Dead body found in north may not be victim of same killer

A body of a 40 year old woman found in the Turkish-occupied north on January 6 may not be a victim of the same person who killed five women and two children in the areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus, according to the Turkish Cypriot co-chair of a bicommunal committee on crime.

A Greek Cypriot army officer has reportedly confessed to killing five women and two young girls. Police have recovered four bodies — all of adult women — and are looking for three more in two lakes, at Mitsero’s Kokkini Limni (red lake) and a lake a Xyliatou.

A search continues at both lakes using specialist divers and equipment.

There has been speculation that the woman — whose badly decomposed body was found near Tymbou airport — could be a victim of the same killer.

But Turkish Cypriot lawyer Haki Onen said that the Tymbou victim was not killed in the same way.

Kibris website quoted him as saying that every serial killer has his own modus operandi. The victim found at Tymbou and believed to be a woman from Vietnam — died of multiple stab wounds. The victims in the government controlled areas appear to have been strangled, he added.

He said there was no evidence linking her death to the 35 year old suspect and noted that the fact that army officer had visited the occupied areas on numerous occasion was not itself an incriminating fact.

The bicommunal committee on crime aims to serve as a liaison to facilitate cooperation on crime investigations across the Green Line.

Read more