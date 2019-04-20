Mitsero murder: Divers searching lake near Xyliatos dam

Divers are searching the area near Xyliatos dam to find the six year old daughter of a woman whose body was found in an abandoned mine shaft in Mitsero.
According to information, a 35 year old Greek Cypriot who was arrested on Friday, is said to have admitted to murdering the woman and is now pointing police to where the body of her six year old daughter is.
Philenews reported on Saturday that the man has led police to Xyliatos dam.
Divers are currently searching lake Memi near the dam.
Police and the fire service are also searching the Mitsero mine area.
Pictures from the search in Xyliatos dam:
Pictures from the search in Mitsero:
