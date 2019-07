Authorities in the occupied north have found a body believed to be of a 33 year old foreign student who was reported missing on July 1.

Turkish Cypriot media reported that the body was found wrapped in a blanket in the trunk of a car in Kaymakli, Nicosia.

It was taken to a hospital in Turkish-held Nicosia where an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

(Picture by Yeni Duzen)

Read more: