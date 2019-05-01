Menu
Missing Somali teen found, in good health

May 1, 2019 at 10:53am
Police said on Wednesday that an 18 year old Somali woman who was reported missing on April 23 had presented herself at Larnaca police station on Tuesday night and is in good health.

On April 23, police said that they had just received a report that an 18 year old woman from Somalia was missing from her Larnaca home from the beginning of February and appealed for the public’s help to find her.

The disappearance and of two others prompted UNHCR Cyprus to underline  the need to address a number of gaps in the effective protection of asylum-seekers and refugees in Cyprus.

“In particular, more efforts need to be taken to ensure the integration of this particularly vulnerable group of the refugee population and enhance their self-reliance, education and access to livelihood opportunities. Through their empowerment they will be less likely to fall prey to smugglers and traffickers, a phenomenon that is impacting an increasing number of refugees worldwide, including Cyprus,” it said in a post on FB.

