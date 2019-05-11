Menu
Missing Russian elderly woman found

May 11, 2019 at 10:43am
An 80-year old Russian woman, living in Pegia, who has been missing since Thursday evening, has been found.

According to initial reports, the woman was found today with the help of a police helicopter and members of the civil defence, in a cliff in Pegia area. She was on foot and all indications are that she fell off the cliff and was injured.

She is taken to hospital for medical care. Philenews says her injuries are not serious.

The woman lives with her daughter, who is married to a Cypriot, living in Pegia and on Thursday evening she went out, on foot, and had not been seen since.

 

 

