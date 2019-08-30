Missing Fetine Screening & Exhibition

During the English colonial period in Cyprus, the small Mediterranean island was caught in the whirlwind of economic instability and between the 1920’s and late 1930’s Fetine, like hundreds of other young Turkish Cypriot girls was forced into marriage and sent abroad. What became a common practice at the time, this action affected many families and its consequences have stretched across many generations.

The non-political, non-governmental organisation YEU (Youth for Exchange & Understanding) Cyprus with Nicosia Municipality and the Youth Council of Nicosia are pleased to invite you to a FREE screening of the award-winning documentary, ‘Missing Fetine’ directed by Yeliz Shukri and produced by Stavros Papageorghiou, Tetratkys Films.

The screening will take a place at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (English, Greek, and Turkish subtitles) on Tuesday the 17th of September at 19:00, and it will be followed by a Q & A where the attendees will have the opportunity to converse with the film director Yeliz Shukri, the main character Pembe Mentesh, and the film producer Stavros Papageorgiou.

Documentary functions as public history, and Missing Fetine has shed light on the historical perspective of the time. The documentary’s strong social impact has led to the unearthing of many other similar stories which in turn enabled the creation of a photographic exhibition.

The exhibition will be available for viewing prior to screening free of charge.

