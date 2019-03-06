Minthis Hills

At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life.

Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful.

Locally-inspired cuisine using the best seasonal ingredients is served by world-class chefs. Whether dining in the restaurant, by the fireplace in the private dining room, looking out across the estate from the café and bar, or intimately in your own villa, healthy, fresh produce is the focus, with seafood straight from the Mediterranean, honey from our own beehives and olive oils, figs and almonds from our plentiful groves.

By day, fill your hours with adventure, from mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars.

Immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.

GOLF CLUB

A beautiful and demanding course that winds its way past a 12th-century monastery with breathtaking views of the Troodos Mountains and beyond, golf at Minthis is a unique and characterful experience. Designed by legendary golf architect Donald Steel in 1994 and renovated by renowned course designers Mackenzie & Ebert, the course is a flawless example of their philosophy that golf courses should fit into the terrain, be in keeping with their setting and focus on the details.

The 18-hole championship course at Minthis organically follows the natural undulations of the topography, looping past ancient groves, hundreds of olive trees and fruit orchards. Incorporating the essence of the landscape and boasting awe-inspiring vistas and outstanding holes, this is a course for all seasons that will challenge and delight all levels. An undoubted highlight is the stunning par-three, 13th signature hole, where the tee shot is played to the only island green in Cyprus.

PROPERTIES

DESIGN PHILOSOPHY

In the master hands of Woods Bagot, the design philosophy at Minthis is exactly as it should be: a story of light, openness and authenticity led by rare views and natural beauty.

RESIDENCES

Award-winning customisable designs, expansive plots, breathtaking panoramas; the Residences at Minthis are a collection of one-of-a-kind, contemporary homes that deliver effortless luxury living.

VILLAS

Maximising space and light, the Villas at Minthis form exclusive residential neighbourhoods that are shaped around the idyllic panoramas.

THE SUITES

Capturing the life and soul of Minthis, The Suites are stylish, limited edition apartments positioned around a striking infinity lap pool just steps away from the Plateia.