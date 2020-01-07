Menu
Ministry of Transport press release on Zenon bus drivers’ salaries

January 7, 2020 at 4:56pm
The Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday that the issue with the salaries of Larnaca bus company Zenon has been resolved after the Ministry’s intervention.

After a dialogue with the workers’ unions and the company, the employees’ cheques are now in the hands of the unions and are expected to be handed to the workers sometime today.

The announcement also said that the Ministry’s priority is to provide bus transfer services island-wide and it takes all necessary steps to that end with the public interest at heart.

Therefore, it considers the matter as closed and extends its gratitude to everyone involved for their cooperation.

