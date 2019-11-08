Menu
Local

Ministry of Interior took no action on Jho Low’s case despite MOKAS’ alerts 

November 8, 2019 at 5:31pm
Edited by

The Cyprus Unit for Combating Money Laundering (MOKAS) commenting on the case of the Jho Taek Low on Friday, November 8, stated that although the Unit had submitted a report to the interior ministry almost 3 years ago, no action has been taken since then. 

Jho Taek Low – who was not wanted by any authorities at the time – acquired the Cyprus citizenship in September 2015. A few weeks later Bank of Cyprus, tracking the traffic in Low’s accounts, notified Mokas and submitted a report in October 2015. In turn, Mokas conducted an investigation, the findings of which were relayed to the interior ministry in early 2016. Although suspicious transactions from Jho Taek Low’s local bank accounts were flagged as early as October 2015, and despite Interpol issued an arrest warrant for the fugitive Malaysian financier a year later, Cyprus government never initiated any investigation.

The Unit underlined that “matters related to the provision of citizenship to foreign investors do not fall within the competence of the Unit”.

Earlier this week, President Nicos Anastasiades said Low’s passport “should” be revoked, adding however that authorities first need to follow due process.

Source: Philnews

You May Also Like

Local
November 8, 2019

UN Committee against Torture to also review Cyprus

Annie Charalambous
Local
November 8, 2019

Ministries coordinate action over 14-year-old boy who murdered his sister

Annie Charalambous
Local
November 8, 2019

President may have to explain before parliament his use of private jets

Annie Charalambous