Ministry takes delivery of new batch of flu vaccines; who gets priority

The Health Ministry said on Friday that it has taken delivery of a new batch of influenza A vaccines and that these will be available at state pharmacies as from Monday.

The vaccine is given by priority to vulnerable groups of the population who have not yet been vaccinated for the 2018-2019 seasonal flu.

The vulnerable groups are:

people aged 65 and over

people living in old peoples homes and other institutions

children and adults with chronic lung and heart conditions

people with chronic kidney ailments

people with long term health conditions such as diabetes

people with HIV

people with suppressed immunity

people with sickle cell anemia

children and teenagers who require long term treatment with aspirin

pregnant women after the first trimester of their pregnancy

people who come into contact with high risk groups such as medical and other hospital staff, staff at old peoples homes and other institutions with residents with chronic conditions and immediate family members of patients

officials of the Veterinary Services and poultry farmers

People aged 65 and over can apply for a flu shot directly at state medical centres on presentation of their ID.

For other people entitled to free medical care who belong to the high risk groups, the flu shot is free following a doctor’s prescription.

High risk groups not entitled to free medical care can register at state hospitals for a fee or go to their private doctor.

The state centres will not cater non-entitled people with prescriptions from private doctors, the Health Ministry clarified.

