Ministry takes delivery of 10,000 flu vaccines, more to follow

The Health Ministry said on Monday that it has taken delivery of 10,000 flu vaccines and will take delivery of another 10,000 towards the end of the month.

Under the ministry’s agreement, another 58,000 vaccines will be delivered in batches by mid-November.

The ministry acknowledged that there was a delay in the delivery because of the inability of the contracting company to cover the required quantities on time.

The vaccine is recommended for the following high risk groups:

All people aged 65 and over

And:

2 Infants aged over six months and adults who have among other the following conditions

Chronic respiratory conditions

Chronic heart condition

Diabetes or other metabolic condition

Chronic kidney or liver condition

Neurological conditions or neuromuscular conditions

Sickle cell anaemia

Immunosuppression (hereditary or acquired)

Transplant patients

Children and teenagers who require long term treatment with aspirin

Individuals with BMI >40 kg/m2

pregnant women irrespective of how advanced their pregnancy is, women who have just given birth, women who are breast feeding people who come into contact with high risk groups such as medical and other hospital staff, staff at old peoples’ homes and other institutions with residents with chronic conditions and immediate family members of patients. people working in the provision of health services and in accommodation centres for refugees Vets and professionals in animal production specifically poultry farmers, pig farmers, abattoir employees and generally people who come into contact with poultry

In order to cover vulnerable groups and to avoid inconveniencing them, vaccines will be available from Friday, October 18 at the following health centres:

Α) For those aged 65 and over and adults who fall into any of the categories with health conditions described above:

Nicosia district:

Old Nicosia Hospital Vaccination Centre

Tel: 22 801 609

Monday to Friday, 07:30 to 16:00.

Lakatamia Health Centre Vaccination Centre

Tel: 22 443 390

Wednesday and Thursday, 07:30 to 15:00.

Evrychou Health Centre Vaccination Centre

Tel: 22 465 579

Wednesday from 07:30 to 16:00.

Limassol district:

Old Limassol Hospital Vaccination Centre for Adults

Tel: 25 829 068

Monday to Friday from 07:30 to 16:00.

Troodos-Kyperounta Hospital Vaccination Centre

Tel: 25 806 709

Tuesday from 07:30 to 16:00 and Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 07:30 to 15:00.

Larnaca district :

Old Larnaca Hospital Vaccination Centre

Tel: 24 818 047

Monday to Friday from 07:30 to 16:00.

Paphos district:

Paphos Hospital adults vaccination centre

Tel: 26 803 246

Monday to Friday 07:30 to 16:00.

Polis Chrysochous Hospital Vaccination Centre

Tel: 26 821 825

Wednesday and Thursday from 07:30 to 16:00, Friday from 07:30 to 15:00.

Famagusta District:

Famagusta Hospital Vaccination Centre

Tel: 23 200 188

Monday to Friday 07:30 to 16:00.

Β) For infants under six months and adolescents under 18 who fall into one or more of the health conditions listed above:

Nicosia District:

Archbishop Makarios Hospital Centre for Protection of Maternity& Welfare of Child

Tel: 22 405 071

Monday to Friday 07:30 toς 15:00.

Evrychou Health Centre Centre for Protection of Maternity& Welfare of Child

Tel: 22 465 579

Monday to Friday from 07:30 to 15:00.

Limassol district:

Limassol Hospital Centre for Protection of Maternity& Welfare of Child

Tel: 25 829 031

Monday to Friday from 07:30 to 15:00.

Troodos-Kyperounta Hospital Centre for Protection of Maternity& Welfare of Child

Tel: 25 806 709

Tuesday from 07:30 to 15:00.

Larnaca district:

Old Larnaca Hospital Centre for Protection of Maternity& Welfare of Child

Tel: 24 818 047

Monday to Friday from 07:30 to 16:00.

Paphos district:

Paphos Hospital Centre for Protection of Maternity& Welfare of Child

Tel: 26 803 246

Monday to Friday from 07:30 to 15:00.

Polis Chrysochous Hospital Centre for Protection of Maternity& Welfare of Child

Tel: 26 821 825

Monday to Friday from 07:30 to 15:00.

Famagusta district:

Famagusta Hospital Centre for Protection of Maternity& Welfare of Child

Tel: 23 200 188

Monday to Friday from 07:30 to15:00.

People aged over 65 must present their ID and those in vulnerable groups must present documentation confirming the special group in which they belong (medical certificate).

The Health Ministry will give further information as regards the vaccines once it takes delivery of all the vaccines within November.