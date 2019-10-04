For a link to the Ministrys document click here.   Read more https://in-cyprus.com/nearly-15000-applications-from-britons-to-live-in-cyprus-since-brexit-referendum/", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/ministry-publishes-no-deal-brexit-guide-for-britons-living-in-cyprus/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Menu
Local

Ministry publishes ‘no deal’ Brexit guide for Britons living in Cyprus

October 4, 2019 at 5:29pm
Edited by

A 13 page document drafted by Cyprus’ Interior Ministry and posted on its website explains the procedures that will apply in the event that the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without an agreement.

Entitled “Residence rights and residence documents in the Republic of Cyprus in a ‘no deal’ scenario”, the paper  sets out how Cyprus intends to protect, even in a case of a ‘no deal’ scenario, the residence rights of United Kingdom (UK) nationals and their family members, including family members who are third country nationals, in view of the UK leaving the European Union (EU).

 

For a link to the Ministry’s document click here.

 

Read more

Nearly 15,000 applications from Britons to live in Cyprus since Brexit referendum

You May Also Like

Local
October 4, 2019

Two nature trails in Troodos temporarily closed Forestry Department says

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 4, 2019

Tensions grow as Cyprus says Turkish drilling ship violates its rights

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 4, 2019

Photo exhibit offers rare glimpse of Cyprus of the past

Bouli Hadjioannou