Ministry publishes ‘no deal’ Brexit guide for Britons living in Cyprus

A 13 page document drafted by Cyprus’ Interior Ministry and posted on its website explains the procedures that will apply in the event that the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without an agreement.

Entitled “Residence rights and residence documents in the Republic of Cyprus in a ‘no deal’ scenario”, the paper sets out how Cyprus intends to protect, even in a case of a ‘no deal’ scenario, the residence rights of United Kingdom (UK) nationals and their family members, including family members who are third country nationals, in view of the UK leaving the European Union (EU).

Οδηγός #Ενημέρωσης για #Brexit. Επεξηγεί τις διαδικασίες που θα εφαρμοστούν σε περίπτωση αποχώρησης του ΗΒ από την ΕΕ χωρίς Συμφωνία.

For British citizens living in Cyprus

👉https://t.co/e5cR26PWvK

for more info regarding Residence rights & residence documents

For a link to the Ministry’s document click here.

