Deputy tourism ministry ponders star ratings for Cyprus beaches

The deputy tourism ministry is considering introducing a rating system for the island’s beaches modelled on that used for hotels — that is to bestow stars.

This was revealed by deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios on Radio Active on Wednesday.

Asked about the 2020-2030 tourism plan, he said that since the aim is to upgrade the Cyprus tourism product, there were thoughts of adopting star ratings for Cyprus beaches.

“Just like hotels are rated with stars I think it’s time we do the same with our beaches. Now if we are going to have two or three categories, we will have to talk with the Municipalities. But yes some beaches may be best suited for more general tourism, others only for adults and others for luxury services with corresponding prices.

Perdios said that current model under which beaches operate does not differentiate Cyprus’ tourist product. There are many examples of competitive destinations according to Perdios such as the Greek islands where there are different levels of services with corresponding charges.

Concluding, Perdios said this system is something the Ministry is interested in because it believes that it cooperation with the municipalities and tourism stakeholders it can upgrade Cyprus’ tourist product.