Ministry of Justice to spend €7.7m in 2020 to house National Archives

The Ministry of Justice will spend €7.7 m in 2020 to renovate and repurpose the historic old secretariat building that today houses the Ministry of Interior in Nicosia in order to house there the National Archive.
The Archive is to date housed in five different buildings and the aim is to provide one single roof for it to make it more accessible to the general public and to create a suitable home for the island’s historic collection.
According to the study by the Public Works Department the building is deemed unfit to continue operating as the Ministry of Interior due to health and safety hazards for employees, including dampness in its foundations and dangerous elements like roofs made of asbestos.
The Ministry will temporarily move to rented premises in the Hilton area while other solutions are being examined, the first being the erection of a new building in a government-owned plot opposite the PASYDY premises, and the second is the purchase of an existing building from private sellers.