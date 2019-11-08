Ministries coordinate action over 14-year-old boy who murdered his sister

Two Ministries have agreed to coordinate action over the case of a 14-year-old boy who brutally killed his younger sister a year ago and will be released from Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital imminently.

This is what a joint statement by the Health Ministry and that of Labour, Welfare and Social Insurance said on Friday.

The two Ministers held a meeting after a judge on Thursday rejected a request by state prosecutors for mandatory treatment at Athalassa Hospital for the teenager to be extended.

The minor had murdered his 9-year-old sister during a sibling fight at their home in Larnaca.

The lawyer for the family, who raised objections over the request, argued that there was no support at the psychiatric hospital that would have been expected in a juvenile delinquency programme.

That prompted the two Ministers to activate a Juvenile Support Action Plan and have already instructed the relevant services to implement it, according to Phileleftheros.

The plan provides support to both the teenager and his relatives. Specifically, specially trained psychiatric nurses and carers will be monitoring the minor on a 24-hour basis.

The minor will also be visited on a regular basis by a child psychologist, social workers and education specialists.

It was also agreed that the plan would be re-evaluated by the multi-disciplinary team on a monthly basis so that the state of play will be updated to better serve the needs of the minor.

Last year Cypriot society was shocked upon hearing reports that the boy killed his sister while her screams could be heard in the neighbourhood, but nobody rushed to her aid.

The young girl had been stabbed multiple times by her brother, while their divorced father -who was not at home at the time- arrived 40 minutes later and found the girl dead in pool of blood.

Neighbours said some residents became complacent with constant yelling coming out of the household while state authorities were criticised over lack of support towards families with children who had mental health issues and other needs.

