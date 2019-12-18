Minister: 2020 quota of 169 t. of bluefin tuna & 54 t. of swordfish

Annual quotas of 169 tonnes of bluefin tuna and 54 tonnes of swordfish for 2020, compared to 153 and 55 tonnes respectively in 2019 were approved for Cyprus by the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said that through the agreement reached by the Council on fishing opportunities “after many hours of negotiations, fish stocks to be caught by Cyprus are again safeguarded”.

The Minister notes that “both bluefin and swordfish are important species of high economic value for Cyprus’ multipurpose fisheries”. It is noted that “the distribution at the European level of the annual catch quotas of these two species has become particularly important recently” and “in particular for swordfish, scientific studies are being carried out on the overall state of the Mediterranean stocks on the basis of which the EU will be invited to take decisions at a later stage. ”

Regarding the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), another issue discussed by the Council, the Minister of Agriculture referred to “the importance of maintaining the budget of the new CAP, at least at current levels, particularly in view of the need to achieve more ambitious environmental objectives” and at the same time supported “the introduction of rules that take into account the particularities of smallholder farmers” and reiterated” Cyprus` firm position on the need to simplify procedures for both farmers and farmers. Government agencies”.

It is also noted that Costas Kadis supported “France’s initiative to strengthen the legislative framework for labeling the origin of food products”.

The indication of the country of origin or the place of origin of the product, will help support the local economy and form a local production and consumption chain that can be indirectly aided and tackled by climate change, the Minister noted. In this context, he also highlighted the national effort to establish the Cyprus products brand.

(Cyprus News Agency)