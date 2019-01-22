New minimum wage in occupied north set at €518

The new gross minimum wage in the Turkish-occupied north of has been set as 3, 150 Turkish lira or 518 euro, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Tuesday.
The lowest net salary starting as of the 1st of February will be 2,740 TL or 451 euro.
The new minimum wage, was raised by the “commission in charge of determining the minimum wage”.
In the Republic of Cyprus, there is no general minimum wage. However, there is a minimum wage for certain occupations (shop assistants, clerks, child-care workers (assistant baby and child minders), personal care workers (nursing assistants), which was established with the Minimum Wage Order of 2012.
The Order provides for a minimum hourly rate of pay for security guards, and cleaners of business/corporate premises.
The minimum monthly wage upon recruitment for these occupations is at to €870, while the minimum monthly wage for employees, who have completed a six month period of employment at the same employer, was revised to €924.
According to the Labour Ministry, the normal working hours of shop assistants according to the relevant Law, must not exceed 38 hours weekly and 8 hours daily, whilst for clerks the working hours should not exceed 44 hours in total per week (including any overtime) or 8 hours daily (normal working hours are usually 38 to 40 hours based on normal practice and agreement with each employer).