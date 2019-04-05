Milchova trial: Victim’s blood found in kennel

Blood found in the kennel of a Rottweiler belonging to the defendant in a manslaughter trial matched that of Petrouna Milchova, who police believe was mauled to death by dogs, the Paphos Criminal Court heard on Friday.

Phielnews reported that the court was hearing testimony from expert witness Professor Marios Kariolou from the Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

Marios Panayiotou, the 27 year old owner of the dog, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and causing death by negligence.

He has also pleaded not guilty to failing to taking the necessary precautions with an animal that could cause injury or death but has pleaded guilty to owning dogs without a dog licence.

Milchova, 46, died of injuries believed to have been caused by two dogs belonging to the defendant. The injuries were initially attributed to an agricultural accident. But later post-mortems– a total of five were held on the victim– determined that she had died from dog bites. Police believed that she was attacked by two Rottweilers.

The expert witness said the blood found on a piece of plasterboard matched that of the 46 year old victim. He said that blood belonging to the 27 year old owner of the dog and defendant in the trial had also been found on the same piece of plasterboard.

Counsel for the defence queried whether the woman’s blood could have been transferred there by the defendant who had found her heavily injured in his fields in Geroskipou and called an ambulance.

The expert witness did not rule out this possibility. Nor did he rule out the blood having been transferred by the dog whose snout was covered with blood, philenews added.

The woman had come to Cyprus with her husband and was looking for a job in Geroskipou. She lived in the agricultural area, near where the defendant has his home and car repair workshop.

The trial continues.