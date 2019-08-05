Milchova trial: Defendant says his Rottweilers were friendly and obedient

A man on trial for manslaughter after a woman was mauled to death by dogs told Paphos Criminal Court on Monday that his two Rottweilers were friendly and obedient.

The defendant took the stand in an ongoing trial into the death of Petrana Milchova Nikolova who was found with fatal injuries in a field in Geroskipou on February 22, 2018. Police believe she was mauled to death by two dogs belonging to the defendant.

A medical examiner had during a previous hearing told the court that he had found 14 wounds on the body that were consistent with bites of one or more dogs.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and causing death by negligence. He has also pleaded not guilty to failing to taking the necessary precautions with an animal that could cause injury or death but has pleaded guilty to owning dogs without a dog licence.

He told the court that he would take the dogs with him when he went out, including to cafeterias. The court was shown photos of the dogs with friends and family, including children.

The defendant said none of his dogs had ever attacked a person and in reply to a question, said that if the dogs were left loose they would come back straight away.

The dogs were fed cooked food and not raw meat as some reports had suggested, he clarified.

On the day of the incident, he had gone to his grandfather and on his return saw the 46 year old victim, covered in blood. He immediately called the ambulance which took the woman to Paphos Hospital.

He said he had helped first responders get the woman into the ambulance and there was blood on his sweatshirt.

The defendant said that in the area where he has his garage, he has on occasions seen stray dogs.

And he said no one had ever complained about his dogs except once when one of his dogs, not the two Rottweilers, had touched a child in order to play and that the parents of the child had never blamed the dog.

During cross examination, he said that he always knew where his dogs were.

The trial continues tomorrow, August 6.

The defendant is free on bail, has handed in his travel documents and must report to Paphos police station every day.

