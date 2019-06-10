Migrant integration: low self-employment rates for non-Cypriots

Self-employment rates for non-Cypriots in Cyprus are among the lowest in the EU, according to a Eurostat report published on Monday.

According to the report, in 2018 Cyprus had the lowest rate self-employment rate (9%) for persons born in a different EU Member and one of the lowest (10%) for non-EU for persons born outside the EU.

Specifically, 4,000 persons that were born in a different EU Member and live in Cyprus were self-employed in 2018, while the number for people born outside the EU was 4,600.

Around 37,000 people born in Cyprus were self-employed in 2018, according to Eurostat.

EU

About 30.2 million people in the EU aged 20-64 were self-employed. Of these, around 26.7 million were native-born, while 3.5 million were born in a foreign country (of which 2.2 million were born outside the EU and 1.3 million were born in a different EU Member State).

In relative terms, the share of self-employed persons among the native-born population in 2018 (14%) was higher than the share recorded for foreign-born persons (13% for persons born in a different EU Member State and 12% for persons born outside the EU).

The source datasets are accessible here and here.

Across the EU Member States and for persons in employment, three out of ten native-born people in Greece were self-employed in 2018 (31%) and around one in five in Italy (22%) and Poland (18%). In contrast, the self-employed persons among the native-born population accounted for less than 10% of total employment in Denmark and Luxembourg (both 7%) as well as in Germany and Sweden (both 9%).

For persons born in a different EU Member State (than the Member State of residence), the highest self-employment rate was recorded in Poland (38%), followed – at some distance – by Malta (21%) and Estonia (20%). At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest self-employment rates for persons born in a different EU Member State were observed in Luxembourg (8%), followed by Hungary, Sweden, Austria, Germany and Cyprus (each 9%).

The highest self-employment rate for persons born outside the EU in 2018 was recorded in Czechia (35%), followed by Poland (19%), Hungary, the United Kingdom (both 17%) and the Netherlands (16%). By contrast, the lowest rates were recorded in Estonia, Luxembourg and Austria (each 7%), followed by Sweden (8%), Slovenia, Ireland, Denmark and Germany (each 9%).

Further information on migrant integration statistics dedicated to employment conditions can be found in this Statistics Explained article.

Read more: