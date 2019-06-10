Menu
Migrant integration: low self-employment rates for non-Cypriots

June 10, 2019 at 1:13pm

Self-employment rates for non-Cypriots in Cyprus are among the lowest in the EU, according to a Eurostat report published on Monday.

According to the report, in 2018 Cyprus had the lowest rate self-employment rate (9%) for persons born in a different EU Member and one of the lowest (10%) for non-EU for persons born outside the EU.

Specifically, 4,000 persons that were born in a different EU Member and live in Cyprus were self-employed in 2018, while the number for people born outside the EU was 4,600.

Around 37,000 people born in Cyprus were self-employed in 2018, according to Eurostat.

About 30.2 million people in the EU aged 20-64 were self-employed. Of these, around 26.7 million were native-born, while 3.5 million were born in a foreign country (of which 2.2 million were born outside the EU and 1.3 million were born in a different EU Member State).

In relative terms, the share of self-employed persons among the native-born population in 2018 (14%) was higher than the share recorded for foreign-born persons (13% for persons born in a different EU Member State and 12% for persons born outside the EU).

Chart showing share of self-employed persons in total employment for the population aged 20 to 64, by country of birth, for 2018

The source datasets are accessible here and here.

Across the EU Member States and for persons in employment, three out of ten native-born people in Greece were self-employed in 2018 (31%) and around one in five in Italy (22%) and Poland (18%). In contrast, the self-employed persons among the native-born population accounted for less than 10% of total employment in Denmark and Luxembourg (both 7%) as well as in Germany and Sweden (both 9%).

For persons born in a different EU Member State (than the Member State of residence), the highest self-employment rate was recorded in Poland (38%), followed – at some distance – by Malta (21%) and Estonia (20%). At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest self-employment rates for persons born in a different EU Member State were observed in Luxembourg (8%), followed by Hungary, Sweden, Austria, Germany and Cyprus (each 9%).

The highest self-employment rate for persons born outside the EU in 2018 was recorded in Czechia (35%), followed by Poland (19%),  Hungary, the United Kingdom (both 17%) and the Netherlands (16%). By contrast, the lowest rates were recorded in Estonia, Luxembourg and Austria (each 7%), followed by Sweden (8%), Slovenia, Ireland, Denmark and Germany (each 9%).

Further information on migrant integration statistics dedicated to employment conditions can be found in this Statistics Explained article.

