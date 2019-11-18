Menu
Local

Microsoft updates terms on data privacy amid EU probe

November 18, 2019 at 7:15am
Edited by

Microsoft said on Monday it was updating the privacy provisions of its commercial cloud contracts after European regulators found its deals with European Union institutions failed to protect data in line with EU law.

The EDPS, the EU’s data watchdog, opened an investigation in April to assess whether Microsoft’s contracts with the European Commission and other EU institutions met data protection rules. It raised concerns about compliance in October.

In a statement on its website addressing the issue, Microsoft said: “We will increase our data protection responsibilities for a subset of processing that Microsoft engages in when we provide enterprise services.”

The company, the only major cloud provider to offer such terms in the European Economic Area and beyond, expects to offer the new provisions to public sector and enterprise customers in early 2020.

(Reuters)

You May Also Like

Local
November 18, 2019

Paphos teen arrested on drug charges

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 18, 2019

Mainly fine weather continues, some fine cloud

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 17, 2019

Larnaca: Pregnant woman dies after being hit by car

Bouli Hadjioannou