Meteorological Service issues yellow alert throughout the evening

December 29, 2019 at 6:51pm
Edited by

The island’s Meteorological Service on Sunday issued a yellow alert due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected to take place throughout the evening.

The warning is in effect from 22:00 in the evening till 4:00 in the afternoon on Monday with extreme phenomena  expected to take place just after midnight.

Evening winds will initially be southeasterly to southwesterly, moderate to strong, 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning quite strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will initially be slightly rough turning gradually rough to extremely rough.

Temperatures will fall to 7 degrees inland,11 on the west coast,10 on all other coasts and zero over the highest mountains where frost is expected to develop even in areas under the highest peaks of Troodos mountains.

 

Read more:

Video shows Cyprus’ extreme weather phenomena

