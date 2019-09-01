Menu
Met Office: Temperatures to fall in the next three days

September 1, 2019 at 12:04pm
The weather in the afternoon will be mainly fine, and the warm air mass, affecting the area, is expected to recede on Monday.

In the early hours of tomorrow, low cloud and or thin fog, mainly on the west and in the north, will probably be observed locally.

The temperature will drop to 22 degrees C inland, on the southern and western coastal areas, around 20 in the rest of the coast and around 17 in the mountains.

Tomorrow, it will be mainly fine but at noon and early afternoon there will be local increased cloud, mainly in the mountains.

The temperature will reach 37 inland, 30 on the western coast, around 32 on the rest of the coastal areas and 27 in the mountains.

On Tuesday, it will be mainly fine, with local increased cloud at noon and early afternoon, mainly in the mountains.

On Wednesday and Thursday it will be mainly fine, with local cloud at noon and early afternoon and the possibility of isolated showers and or storm, in the mountains.

The temperature will gradually fall in the coming three days, to reach average for the year.

