Met office raises danger level of thunderstorms to orange

The Met office has raised the danger level of its thunderstorm warning to orange, a day after it issued a yellow alert.

The alert is in force from 12 pm to 5 pm on Friday.

It said that “heavy thunderstorms associated with hail are expected to affect inland and mountainous areas. Precipitation rate may exceed 55 ml per hour.”

Weather forecast

Wet weather is expected to continue over the weekend as a low pressure system is affecting Cyprus, the Met office said.

Friday will start off mainly fine, however increased cloud after noon may lead to isolated showers and/or storms, mainly inland and in the mountains. Storms may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will be 34 C inland, 29 C on the western coasts, around 30 C on the rest of the coasts and 24 C in the mountains.

On Friday evening temperatures will drop to 21 C inland, on the southern and eastern coasts, around 20 C on the rest of the coasts and 13 C in the mountains.

Temperatures will be at about the average for the time of year.

The trend is expected to continue over the weekend and on Monday, with the weather being mainly fine until noon and a chance of rain and storms after, mainly inland and in the mountains.

(Picture by Yiorgos Paraskevaidis)

