Met office: new extreme high temperature warning for Thursday

Cyprus will continue to sizzle on Thursday with the met office warning of extreme high temperatures.

In a yellow alert, the second in as many days, the met office said that the maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to reach 40 C inland. The warning is in force from 11 am to 4 pm.

It added that because of the high temperatures, some health risks amongst vulnerable people such as the elderly and very young are possible.

The maximum temperature in Nicosia on Wednesday was 42 C , at Larnaca Airport 35 C, in Limassol 33 C, at Paphos Airport 27 C, at Frenaros 36 C, at Prodromos 33 C and at Polis Chrysochous 36 C.