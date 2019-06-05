Menu
Met office: Maximum temperatures at 34 C inland, light dust

June 5, 2019 at 7:58am
Weak low pressure is affecting the area the met office said in its early morning weather bulletin on Wednesday, adding that light dust will be observed in the atmosphere at intervals which will begin to clear as from Thursday.

Wednesday will see intervals of increased higher cloud. Temperatures will rise to 34 C, around 33 C on the south and east coasts, around 30 C on the west and north coasts and around 25 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 19 C inland, on the north and west coasts, around 22 C on the south and east coasts and around 15 C in the mountains.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Thursday and Friday, edging up on Saturday and remaining above average for the time of year.

 

