Met office: Mainly fine, dust in the atmosphere and possibility of showers

A weak high pressure system is affecting the area the met office said on Saturday adding that there will be dust in the atmosphere until Tuesday afternoon.

Saturday there will be intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud which may initially lead to isolated showers, mainly in the east. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible at midday and in the afternoon in the mountains.

Temperatures will be 27 C inland, around 23 C on the coasts and 19 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will drop to 12 C inland, around 13 C on the coasts and 9 C in the mountains.

Easter Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will edge up on Sunday to above average for the time of year.