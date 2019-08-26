Met office issues yellow alert for Tuesday; inland temperatures to hit 41C

The Met Office has issued has issued an extreme high temperature warning for Tuesday when maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 41 C inland to around 32 C over the mountains.

The yellow alert is in force from 12 noon to 5 pm.

“Be aware that high temperatures are expected. Some health risks amongst vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are possible,” the Met Office said.

In its late afternoon weather forecast, the Met Office said a warm air mass is affecting the area.

Tonight will be mainly fine although there may be local low cloud and patchy fog.

Temperatures will fall to 23 C inland and on the west and north coasts, 24 C on the remaining coasts and 19 C in the mountains.

Tuesday will be fine to start with, but local cloud in the afternoon may lead to scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will rise to 41 C inland, 32 C on the west coast and in the mountains and around 34 C on the remaining coasts.

Tomorrow night will be mainly fine although there may be low cloud and patchy fog locally, mainly on the coasts.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine but in the afternoon there will be localised increased cloud that may lead to scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and inland.

There may be low cloud or patchy fog mainly on the coast at night and early in the morning.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels which is above average for the time of year, mainly inland and in the mountains.

The maximum temperatures at 3 pm on Monday where Nicosia 40 C, Larnaca Airport 35 C, Limassol 34 C, Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 35 C, Prodromos 30 C and Polis Chrysochous 34 C.

Humidity ranged from 36% in Nicosia to 66% at Paphos Airport.