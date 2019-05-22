Met office issues yellow alert for Thursday, temps inland to rise to 40 C

Cyprus will swelter on Thursday with the met office issuing an extreme high temperature warning.

In an alert posted on its website on Wednesday afternoon, the met office said that the maximum temperatures is expected to reach around 40 C inland and 32 C over Troodos’ higher peaks.

The yellow alert is in force from 2 pm to 4.30 pm on Thursday, May 23.

In its weather forecast issued earlier today, the met office said that tonight will be mainly fine with increased high cloud at intervals. Temperatures will be 18 C inland, the west and north coasts and around 20 C on the remaining coasts and in the mountains.

On Thursday there will be intervals of mainly fine weather as well as increased high cloud. Temperatures will be 40 C inland, around 34 C on the north and east coasts and around 32 C on the remaining coasts and in the mountains.

On Friday there will be intervals of mainly fine weather as well as increased high cloud. Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels, except in the mountains where a small increase is forecast.

Temperatures will remain noticeably above average for the time of year.

On Saturday and Sunday, the weather will be mainly fine with high cloud at intervals. There will be a noticeable drop in temperatures on Saturday but they will remain above average and a further small drop on Sunday to bring them close to average for the time of year.