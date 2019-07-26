Met office issues yellow alert for Saturday as temperature set to hit 40 C inland

The Met Office has issued an extreme high temperature warning for Saturday when temperatures inland are expected to hit 40 C.

The yellow alert is in force from 1 pm to 4.30 pm.

“Be aware that high temperatures are expected. Some health risks amongst vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are possible,” it said.

In its weather bulletin issued late on Friday afternoon, the Met Office said a seasonal low pressure and a relatively warm air mass are affecting the area.

Saturday will be mainly fine with temperatures rising to 40 C inland, around 32 C on the west coast, around 35 C on the remaining coasts and around 30 C in the mountains.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine with temperatures remaining at the same levels on Sunday, then edging up inland and in the mountains on Monday to above average for the time of year.

Maximum temperatures at 3 pm on Friday were Nicosia 39 C, Larnaca Airport 34 Cm Limassol 34 C, Paphos Airport 31 C, Frenaros 35 C and Prodromos 29 C.

Humidity ranged from 36% in Nicosia to 70% at Paphos Airport.