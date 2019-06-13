Met office issues yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms

The Met office has issued a yellow alert warning for rain and thunderstorms for Thursday.

The yellow alert is in force from 1 pm to 7 pm. Precipitation is expected to exceed 35 ml per hour.

Weather forecast

A low pressure system is affecting Cyprus, the Met office said.

Thursday will start off mainly fine, however increased cloud after noon are expected to give way to isolated showers and/or storms mainly inland and in the mountains. They may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will be 34 C inland, 28 C on the northern and western coasts, around 30 C on the rest of the coasts and 24 in the mountains.

Fog is expected on Thursday evening. Temperatures will drop to 19 C inland, on the western and northern coasts, around 20 C on the rest of the coasts and 14 C in the mountains.

The trend is expected to continue on Friday and the weekend, with the weather being mainly fine until noon and a chance of rain and storms after, mainly inland and in the mountains.

(Picture by Yiorgos Paraskevaidis)

