Met Office issues yellow alert at Cyprus sizzles at 40 C

The Cyprus Met Office has issued an extreme high temperature warning for Thursday saying temperatures inland will hit 40 C inland.
The yellow alert is in force from 1 pm to 4.30 pm on today.
In its early morning weather forecast, the Met Office said that seasonal low pressure and a relatively warm air mass are affecting the area.
Thursday will be main fine. Temperatures will rise to 40 C inland, around 35 C on the south and east coast, around 33 C on the remaining coasts and around 31 C in the mountains.
Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 23 C inland and on the coasts and to 18 C in the mountains.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mainly fine. Temperatures are expected to remain at above average for the time of year, mainly inland and in the mountains.