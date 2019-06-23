Met office issues yellow alert as temperatures set to hit 40 C inland

A warm air mass is affecting the area and temperatures will hit 40 C inland today, edging up even more on Tuesday, prompting the met office to issue a yellow alert.
The yellow alert is in force from 1 pm to 5 pm on Monday. The met office said that inland maximum temperature of around 40 C is expected and added: “Be aware: Some health risks amongst vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are possible.”
In its early morning weather forecast, the met office said Monday will be mainly fine, with increased local cloud in the afternoon in the mountains.
Temperatures will hit 40 C inland, around 32 C on the west coast, around 33 C on the remaining coasts and around 29 C in the mountains.
Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 24 C inland and the south and east coasts, around 22 C on the remaining coasts and 18 C in the mountains.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will edge up on Tuesday remaining at the same levels on Wednesday, noticeably higher than average for the time of year.
Temperatures are expected to edge down on Thursday, remaining however above average.