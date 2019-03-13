Menu
Met office issues thunderstorm warning for Wednesday afternoon and night

March 13, 2019 at 11:48am
The met office has issued a yellow alert warning that local heavy thunderstorms are likely to affect the area.

It said that the precipitation rate may exceed 35 millimetres per hour.

The yellow alert is in force from 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon to 3 am on Thursday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, the met office said that low pressure is affecting the area bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Light dust is possible in the atmosphere, it added.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as low pressure affects area

