Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Tuesday

The Met Office has issued an orange alert for Tuesday warning that isolated heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect area.

“In these storms the rain intensity may exceed 55 millimetres per hour while hail is also likely,” it said.

The alert is in force from 12 noon to 6 pm today.

In an explanation accompanying the orange alert the Met Office said” “Be prepared for severe thunderstorms causing significant impact and protect yourself from lightning. Damage to property and trees may occur. Flash flooding, wind gusts and hail are possible. Transport and outdoor activities disruption can be expected.”

Earlier, in its forecast for Tuesday the Met Office said that an unstable air mass and low pressure in the eastern Mediterranean will affect the area in the next few days.

Today will start off mainly fine although there may be isolated showers or thunderstorms on the eastern coast. Clouds that develop will lead to local showers and isolated storms with the phenomena more intense at midday and in the afternoon. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will rise to 27 C inland and on the coasts and around 19 C in the mountains.

Scattered showers are possible early on tonight but the weather will gradually clear with local increased cloud at intervals. But isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible later on the east coasts.

Temperatures will fall to 17 C inland and on the west and north coasts, around 19 C on the remaining coasts and around 11 C in the mountains.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and at intervals cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly from midday on.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy and at at intervals cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms . Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Wednesday which are close to average for the time of year but edge down to below average on Thursday and remain at those levels on Friday.

