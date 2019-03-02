Met office issues thunderstorm warning for Sunday

The met office has issued a yellow alert warning of local thunderstorms and heavy rain tomorrow.

The alert is in force from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday.

In a statement on its website, the met office said: “Local heavy thunderstorms are likely to affect the area. Precipitation rate may exceed 35 millimetres per hour.”

And it added: “Be aware that thunderstorms may occur. Take extra care in

exposed areas, like mountains, forest and open terrain. Disruption to outdoor activities is possible.”

In its weather forecast issued on Saturday afternoon, the met office said low pressure will affect the area until Tuesday.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and at intervals cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms, mainly close to the coasts and in the mountains. Snow or sleet is expected in the mountains.

Temperatures will drop to 7 C inland, around 10 C on the coasts and 2 C in the mountains.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers in many areas and isolated thunderstorms. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail and phenomena may be severe, it added. Snow or sleet is possible in the mountains.

Temperatures will be 17 C inland and on the east coasts, around 16 C on remaining coasts and 4 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow night there will be intervals of cloud and intervals of mainly fine weather. Scattered showers or thunderstorms are expected particularly near the coast.

Monday will see intervals of fine weather and intervals of cloud with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly at noon and in the afternoon. Snow or sleet is possible in the higher Troodos peaks.

Temperatures will edge up to average for the time of year.

Tuesday will see intervals of mainly fine weather as well as intervals of cloud and isolated rain or thunderstorms are expected mainly at noon and in the afternoon. There will be snow or sleet in the mountains. Temperatures will edge down to a little below average for the time of year.

Wednesday will be mainly fine and temperatures will edge up a little to close to average for the time of year.