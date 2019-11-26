Menu
Met Office issues thunderstorm warning

November 26, 2019 at 4:34pm
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert warning that thunderstorms, probably accompanied by hail are expected to affect the area.

Locally, the accumulated precipitation may exceed 35 mm per hour, it said.

The yellow alert is in force from 10 pm on Tuesday to 3 pm on Wednesday.

“Be aware that thunderstorms may occur. Take extra care in exposed areas, like mountains, forest and open terrain. Disruption to outdoor activities is possible,” the Met Office said.

The yellow alert came hours after the Labour Ministry issued an announcement  warning of high concentrations of dust in the air today — the second in as many days.

Meanwhile, in its afternoon weather bulletin the Met Office said that low pressure will affect the area until Wednesday night.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and at intervals mainly cloudy with local rain and isolated thunderstorms which may be accompanied by hail.

Temperatures will fall to 9 C inland, around 14 C on the west coast, around 12 C on the remaining coasts and 6 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and at intervals mainly cloudy with local rain and isolated thunderstorms that may be accompanied by hail.

The weather will improve later in the afternoon,

Temperatures will rise to 21 C inland, around 22 C on the coast and 12 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and there may be scattered showers early on, mainly in the south east.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with the possibility of scattered showers. Temperatures will edge up over the three days to a little above average for the time of year.

At 2 pm the highest temperatures were Nicosia 27°C ,  Larnaca Airport 26°C, Limassol 25°C, Paphos Airport 25°C, Frenaros 25°C, Prodromos 16 C and Polis Chrysochous 26 C.

New dust warning from Labour Ministry

 

 

