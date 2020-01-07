The Met Office issues new yellow alert

Met Office has issued a new yellow warning that will be in effect from noon until 10 pm this evening.

As per the warning, rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect the area and total rain accumulation is expected to exceed 50 mm in a 6-hour period. The public is warned of the potential for localised flooding of a small number of properties, with local disruption to outdoor activities. The Met Office also warns of difficult driving conditions due to reduced visibility and aquaplaning.

In its noon forecast, the Met Office said that snow is anticipated in Troodos this afternoon and there may also be hail during thunderstorms. Snow depth in the Troodos Square today has been measured at 72cm.

Rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Thursday.

On Friday there is a possibility of isolated rainfall in the morning but the weather will gradually improve while increased cloud will be observed locally.

Saturday will be mainly fine although increased cloud will be observed locally. Temperatures will edge up inland but will remain around the same levels in the rest of the country.

Read more: