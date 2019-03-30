Met office issues new thunderstorm warning

The met office has issued a new yellow alert, the second in two days, warning of thunderstorms and hail.

It said that locally the accumulated precipitation may exceed 35 millimetres per hour.

The yellow alert is in force until 4 pm on Sunday.

Earlier today the met office said rain and isolated storms are forecast on Saturday afternoon, with hail and possibly snow on high ground.

In the afternoon it will be mainly cloudy with rain in many areas, which in places will be heavy, and with isolated thunderstorms which may be accompanied by hail. Snow or sleet is possible late in the afternoon on higher Troodos peaks.

During the thunderstorms, phenomena could be intense and protracted.

Temperatures tonight will drop to 9 C inland, around 12 C on the coast and 3 C on the higher mountains.

Tomorrow, it will be mainly cloudy with local rain and isolated thunderstorms, with the possibility of hail and snow. Temperatures will reach 13 C inland, around 15 C on the coast and 4 C on higher mountains.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy, with rain and isolated thunderstorms expected, mainly in the afternoon. The temperature will rise slightly on Monday and stay the same on Tuesday and Wednesday, but remain below average for the time of year.