Met office issues new extreme high temperature warning

The met office has issued a new yellow alert warning of extreme high temperatures tomorrow.
In a yellow alert issued on Thursday afternoon, the met office said that the maximum temperature inland is expected to reach 40 C inland.
It said the yellow alert is in force from 12 noon to 4 pm on Friday.
This is the second yellow alert in as many days issued by the met office as Cyprus swelters in above average temperatures.
Temperatures recorded at Athalassa weather station today reached 41.9°C.
KitasWeather said that this is the highest ever recorded temperature in Cyprus during the month.
