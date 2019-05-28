Menu
Met office issues extreme high temperature warning for Wednesday

May 28, 2019
The met office has issued an extreme high temperature warning for Wednesday when the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 40 C inland.

In its yellow alert, the met office warned that high temperatures are expected.  “Some health risks amongst vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are possible,” it said.

The yellow alert is in force from 11 am to 4 pm.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 38 C in Nicosia, 33 C at Larnaca airport, 32 C in Limassol,  28 C at Paphos airport,  39 C in Frenaros, 29 C in Prodromos and 30 C in Polis Chrysochous.

