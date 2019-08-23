Met Office issues extreme high temperature warning for Saturday

The Met Office has issued an extreme high temperature warning for Saturday, saying that maximum temperature inland is expected to rise to 40 C.

The yellow alert is force from 1 pm to 4.30 pm.

In its weather forecast, the Met Office said that Saturday will be mainly fine although there will be increased local cloud inland and in the mountains in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 40 C inland, around 32 C on the west and north coasts, around 35 C on the remaining coasts and around 30 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow night will be mainly fine.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine with increased local cloud inland and in the mountains in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels, which are above average for the time of year, particularly inland and in the mountains.

Maximum temperatures at 3 pm on Friday were Nicosia 40 C, Larnaca Airport 35 C, Limassol 35 C, Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 38 C, Prodromos 29 C and Polis Chrysochous 32 C.

Humidity ranged from 36% in Nicosia to 76% at Paphos Airport.