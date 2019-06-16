Menu
Local

Met office issues another orange alert for rain and thunderstorms

June 16, 2019 at 12:16pm

For a third consecutive day, the Met office has issued an orange alert for rain and thunderstorms.

The alert is in force from 12 pm to 6 pm on Sunday.

It said that “heavy thunderstorms associated with hail are expected to affect inland and mountainous areas. Precipitation rate may exceed 55 ml per hour.”

“Be prepared for severe thunderstorms causing significant impact and protect yourself from lightning. Damage to property and trees may occur. Flash flooding, wind gusts and hail are possible. Transport and outdoor activities disruption can be expected,” it added.

You May Also Like

Local
June 16, 2019

Nicosia has information about Turkey’s drilling but is unable to confirm it -Spokesman

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
June 16, 2019

Drunk driver leaves scene after causing accident on Sunday

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
June 16, 2019

Paralimni municipality starts campaign to remove jellyfish from waters

Stelios Marathovouniotis