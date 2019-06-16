Met office issues another orange alert for rain and thunderstorms

For a third consecutive day, the Met office has issued an orange alert for rain and thunderstorms.

The alert is in force from 12 pm to 6 pm on Sunday.

It said that “heavy thunderstorms associated with hail are expected to affect inland and mountainous areas. Precipitation rate may exceed 55 ml per hour.”

“Be prepared for severe thunderstorms causing significant impact and protect yourself from lightning. Damage to property and trees may occur. Flash flooding, wind gusts and hail are possible. Transport and outdoor activities disruption can be expected,” it added.