Menu
Local

Met office: 37 C maximum inland, dust in the atmosphere

June 2, 2019 at 8:35am
Edited by

Weak low pressure is affecting the area and there will be dust in the atmosphere today, the met office said in its early morning weather bulletin.

It said that on Sunday there were will be intervals of increased high cloud. Temperatures will be 37  C inland and around 30 C on the coasts and in the mountains.

There will be intervals of increased high cloud tonight and temperatures will drop to 19 C inland and on the coasts and 17 C in the mountains.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday there will be increased high cloud. Temperatures are expected to remain the same on Monday, edging down on Tuesday and Wednesday but remaining above average for the time of year.

Read more

Dust with maximum temperatures of 38 C inland on Sunday

You May Also Like

Local
June 2, 2019

Post-mortem shows baby died of dehydration

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 2, 2019

19 year old biker killed in Limassol

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
June 2, 2019

53 year old arrested in connection to 63 kilo cannabis haul

Bouli Hadjioannou