Met Department issues yellow warning for showers and thunderstorms

The Met Department has issued a yellow warning that will be in effect from 1am until 12 noon on Friday.

As per the announcement, showers and thunderstorms will affect the southern coastline and inland.

The accumulated precipitation may reach up to 50 mm in a 6-hour period.

The public should be aware of the potential for localised flooding of a small number of properties, with local disruption to outdoor activities, and difficult driving conditions due to reduced visibility and aquaplaning.

