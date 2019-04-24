Men rob Paphos pizza restaurant at knife point, make off with just €10

Two hooded men — one armed with a knife and the other with pepper spray robbed a pizza restaurant on Alexandros Papagou avenue in Paphos at midnight — taking €10 from the employee’s pouch and knocking over the delivery man on his moped as they made their getaway.

Philenews reports that there was only one person — an employee — when the two robbers entered the restaurant and demanded money under the threat of a knife and pepper spray.

They were told that the receipts of the day had already been taken away as the restaurant was closing. Infuriated, the robbers hit him demanding money. They then grabbed his bag which contained €10 and his personal items.

As they attempted to speed off in their car they collided with the moped driven fast food delivery man, leaving him injured on the ground.

Both employees were taken to hospital for first aid treatment and discharged.

Based on the descriptions given and the number plates of the getaway car, police have issued a warrant for the arrest of the owner.