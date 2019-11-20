Α screening of the documentary “Memories of The Cyprus Railway”.
Few Cypriots remember that for nearly 50 years, from 1905 to 1951, a major passenger railway ran from Famagusta, through Nicosia, Morphou and, at one point, all the way to Evrychou!
The Cyprus Government Railway (or CGR) served the people of Cyprus… taking them across the island faster and more efficiently than ever before.
Travel back in time to a bygone industrial age … when the sound and smell of steam locomotives crossing Cyprus was anticipated by excited passengers and villagers alike!
FREE ENTRANCE
Venue:
Community Council of Voroklini.
Duration: 30′
With English and Greek subtitles.
In the presence of the Director and the Producer.
After the screening, there will be a cocktail reception organised by the Community Council of Voroklini.
For more information – 97760047